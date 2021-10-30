Hornell & Haverling boys soccer win sectional titles, will meet in state qualifier

GENESEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell and Haverling boys soccer teams both captured sectional titles at SUNY Geneseo on Saturday.

Top-seeded Hornell won a Section V Class B1 title with a 2-0 win against third-seeded Pal-Mac. Liam Khork scored on a penalty kick for the Red Raiders past the midway mark of the second half to give 17th-ranked Hornell a 1-0 lead. Shawn Rose added another goal with under 10 minutes to go in regulation to put the Red Raiders in front 2-0.

(Video courtesy: Peish Sports)

Top-seeded Haverling won their fourth straight sectional title with a 9-2 win over sixth-seeded Wayland-Cohocton in the Section V Class B2 finals. The third-ranked Rams led 5-0 at halftime. Haverling senior Keefer Calkins had a hat trick for the Rams and broke the school’s all-time career scoring mark. Calkins now has 93 career goals and surpassed the old mark of 91 that was set by Adam Long. DJ Smith added a goal and two assists for Haverling.

Hornell and Haverling will square off in a Section V Class B state qualifier on Tuesday at a place and time to be determined.