Hornell Sports Night coming back in 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After being in jeopardy, Hornell Sports Night will return in 2020.

Last month, 18 Sports ran a follow-up story on the future of the event as it was in serious doubt due to the breakdown of the sports night committee. Longtime members were stepping down and no new members were willing to step up and into the planning process at that time.

18 Sports has learned that the 48th edition will tentatively happen on Saturday, May 9th at The Main Place in Hornell. Ticket information and more will be released in the coming weeks.

Hornell Sports Night is the longest-running event of its kind in the region, bringing local and professional sports together for one night. The goal, raise money for the Special Olympics and honor the best in local sports.

Major notable names in recent years to attend Hornell Sports Night from the professional sports world are: Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith, Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Randy White and more.

