Hornell Sports Night hopeful for fall date

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The waiting is the hardest part.

The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night dinner is postponed for May 9 at The Main Place but a future date is hopeful to be in the works. After word spread that the annual event was on thin ice due to lack of organizational interest, local community members stepped up to secure the area’s premier meet and greet event for the Special Olympics and local sports groups.

An official date has yet to be determined, but Hornell Sports Night committee chairman, Mike Brewer, confirmed with 18 Sports that they are hopeful for a date for this upcoming fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s special guest list was indeed memorable thus far. Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett, former Yankees slugger Ruben Sierra, Indians and Mets star Carlos Baerga and more were slated to attend. Each guest gives a speech at the dinner portion of the night after signing autographs and taking pictures for fans.

18 Sports is proud to emcee a special event for the region. More on the new scheduled date as soon as it becomes available.