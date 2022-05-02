HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner delivered at the plate and on the mound for the Red Raiders.

(Video & photo courtesy: Peish Sports)

Hornell baseball player Cullen Haley is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Haley blasted a go-ahead three-run home run with the game tied at 1 in the fourth inning in a 4-1 Red Raiders win against Haverling. The senior also allowed just one run and struck out eight in 5.2 innings to earn the win for Hornell.

