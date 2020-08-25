Hornets aim for another big season on gridiron

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – High School football is back in the Keystone State and Wellsboro has their eyes on another big season.

The Hornets have won the NTL three times in the last seven years and won a district title in 2016. Wellboro had another big season a year ago going 9-2 and making the District IV Class AA playoffs.

The Hornets will be without all-time leading rusher Aidan Hauser who is continuing his career at Kutztown University. Wellsboro does return junior quarterback Isaac Keane who is entering his third season as signal caller for the Hornets. Keane threw for 1,027 yards and 14 touchdowns for Wellsboro last season while running for 330 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Wellsboro was originally scheduled to take on South Williamsport on the road in week one but now their week one opponent is yet to be determined.