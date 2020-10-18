Hornets enjoying undefeated season

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro boys soccer team is on a roll this season.

The Hornets are undefeated this season and moved to 9-0 on Thursday with an 8-0 win on the road against Northeast Bradford. Wellsboro also has two wins this season against NTL powerhouse Athens.

Wellsboro head coach Todd Fitch says the team has put in a lot of hard work. ” They’ve put a lot of time in. When no one is looking and the offseason stuff,” said Fitch.

Will Poirier leads the team in scoring with 19 goals and 23 assists. The senior midfielder says the Hornets are having a lot of fun this season. ” It’s definitely been a blast because a lot of us were unsure if we were gonna play but we all showed up all summer and worked as hard as we could,” said Poirier.

Wellsboro hosts Towanda on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.