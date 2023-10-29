HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads 18 and up softball will return for a full recreational season in 2024.

This past summer, the Horseheads Blast 18 and up softball tournament, brought plenty of local talent back to the diamond. The summer tournament added the debuting class, as a part of the new division’s first season. The Horseheads 18 plus league, allowed players beyond high school and college to dust off their mitts and return to the sport, including games taking place locally and regionally.

This coming spring, the 18 and up league will take on its’ first full season of recreational softball. The new season is set for an opening day in late April, with games taking place at 6 p.m. at Gardner Road School, in Horseheads. The season will culminate with the return of the Horseheads Summer Blast Tournament, which will have a new name. The 2024 iteration of the event will be called the Missy Love Memorial Softball Tournament and will once again take place at the Holding Point in Horseheads. Proceeds from the annual tournament will go to the Missy Love Fund, to help families of young softball players afford equipment and registration fees.

Player sign-ups for the 18 and up division will open on December 1st and run through the 31st for an early bird price of $45 per player. Registration for players after December 31st will cost $50 per player. The 18 and up league is also currently looking for sponsors for the 2024 season.

Stick with 18 Sports for more on the Horseheads 18 and up softball league, as well as sign up information in the coming months.