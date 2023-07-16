BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars fell to Maine-Endwell on Sunday, setting up a must win scenario.

Horseheads fell to top seeded Maine-Endwell 7-1 in round 2 action of the Section 1E Tournament. The District 6 Champions did not see much at the plate from their bats, but managed to score a run in the 4th inning. Brayden Hourihan delivered 2 hits and a run in 3 at bats for Horseheads, while Ian Ferraro notched the lone RBI on a base hit. Jacob Benson and Torin Duart found their way to the base paths, each collecting a hit for the blue and white. Despite the effort, Maine-Endwell overpowered Horseheads at the plate with 14 hits.

Horseheads will now face Liverpool Little League on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Downer Street Field in Baldwinsville. A win for Horseheads will send them into a rematch with Maine-Endwell on Tuesday, serving as a chance to force a decisive 2nd game. If Horseheads can beat Liverpool, then M-E, they would get a 2nd game with Maine-Endwell on Wednesday for the tournament crown.

Stick with 18 Sports on air and online for more on the Horseheads 10-12 All-Stars, as they pursue Little League Baseball immortality.