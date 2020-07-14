Horseheads Babe Ruth holds opening night

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Babe Ruth baseball held their opening night of their season on Monday.

The league was able to begin play after players were approved to play with a hold harmless waiver during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WJ Farmer Insurance defeated Schuyler County 7-6 on opening night in Horseheads. WJ Farmer Insurance jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Schuyler County would score six straight runs and take a 6-5 lead in the third inning. WJ Farmer Insurance won the game on a game-winning hit by Hunter Romeo.

In another Horseheads Babe Ruth score from Monday, Barbers defeated Elmira Babe Ruth 5-3.