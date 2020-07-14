Breaking News
Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory
Live Now
Ivanka Trump Discusses Find Something New: A Campaign to Promote Multiple Career Pathways

Horseheads Babe Ruth holds opening night

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Babe Ruth baseball held their opening night of their season on Monday.

The league was able to begin play after players were approved to play with a hold harmless waiver during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WJ Farmer Insurance defeated Schuyler County 7-6 on opening night in Horseheads. WJ Farmer Insurance jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Schuyler County would score six straight runs and take a 6-5 lead in the third inning. WJ Farmer Insurance won the game on a game-winning hit by Hunter Romeo.

In another Horseheads Babe Ruth score from Monday, Barbers defeated Elmira Babe Ruth 5-3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now