HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders hung on for a big win at home on Thursday.

The Horseheads baseball team jumped out to a 6-0 lead and hung on for a 6-4 win at home against Corning. Dominick Russ hit an RBI base hit to right with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning that would empty the bases and give the Blue Raiders a 5-0 lead. Grayson Saltzer began the comeback for the Hawks by blasting a solo home run to left in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 6-1.

Check out the highlights from Thursday.