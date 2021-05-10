Horseheads baseball rolls past Johnson City

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads baseball team improved to 4-0 this season with a dominant win at home on Monday.

The Blue Raiders rolled past Johnson City 18-1. The Blue Raiders scored 11 runs in the first inning to take an 11-1 lead. Matt Procopio singles thru the left side to tie the game at 1. Henry Jackson drove in two runs on a fly ball to left field that fell to put the Blue Raiders in front 3-1. Riley Loomis earned the win on the mound for Horseheads.

Horseheads hosts Corning on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

More High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Elmira Notre Dame 10, WG/O-M 4

Wellsville 3, Haverling 2

Waverly 14, SVEC 5

Softball

Union Endicott 7, Elmira Notre Dame 2

Thomas A. Edison 3, Waverly 2

Spencer-Van Etten 15, Odessa-Montour 0

Tioga 16, Newfield 0

