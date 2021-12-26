Horseheads basketball to donate to Josh Palmer Fund

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – High School basketball will be played for a great cause this week.

The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic was canceled on Thursday for the second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Horseheads and Elmira basketball programs have both added games this week against teams that were scheduled to compete in the tournament. The Elmira girls basketball team will host St. Mary’s out of Lancaster on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Express boys taking on Jamestown at 6:00 p.m. The Horseheads girls basketball team will host St. Mary’s on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. followed by the boys team hosting Jamestown at 4:00 p.m.

Admission from both Horseheads games will be donated to the Josh Palmer Fund. The Josh Palmer Fund has raised over one million dollars for local cancer patients and their families.