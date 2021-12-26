Horseheads basketball to donate to Josh Palmer Fund

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – High School basketball will be played for a great cause this week.

The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic was canceled on Thursday for the second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Horseheads and Elmira basketball programs have both added games this week against teams that were scheduled to compete in the tournament. The Elmira girls basketball team will host St. Mary’s out of Lancaster on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Express boys taking on Jamestown at 6:00 p.m. The Horseheads girls basketball team will host St. Mary’s on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. followed by the boys team hosting Jamestown at 4:00 p.m.

Admission from both Horseheads games will be donated to the Josh Palmer Fund. The Josh Palmer Fund has raised over one million dollars for local cancer patients and their families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now