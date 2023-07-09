HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Blast from the Past softball is looking for more players to fill a third team for their annual summer tournament.

(Photo Courtesy: HGSA 18+ Facebook Group)

The Horseheads Blast from the Past (Horseheads Girls Softball Association 18+ Division) is searching for players to create a third team in the upcoming Horseheads Girls Summer Blast Tournament. The recently created softball division is encouraging players 18 and older to join the team. Players 17 and under are also eligible to join, as long as they have a parent present or sign a waiver. The Annual Horseheads Summer Blast Tournament will take place from July 21 through the 23rd at the Holding Point in Horseheads.

The HGSA 18+ Division plays one game each week and has already competed in two tournaments in P.A. The Blast from the Past played in the Allentown and Drum tournaments, even crossing paths with a team from Penn State University. The Blast will next head to Amherst for a tournament in the Buffalo area, this coming weekend.

The Horseheads Blast 18+ Team has grown since its creation in April, currently fielding two teams. Representatives from the HGSA tell 18 Sports that they hope to see the division grow to a national scale in the future. The HGSA has seen success, not only in at 18+, but at 17u, as well. The Horseheads Blast 17u team recently earned the win, in the Hurricanes Softball Tournament in Elmira Heights. The HGSA 12u Team will look for another title, as they compete in Corning this weekend.

If you would like to join the Horseheads Blast from the Past 18 and older team or wish to create a team, contact HGSA commissioner Hali Gunderman at 607-302-2235. For more information on the Blast from the Past, visit the team Facebook Group. More information on the Horseheads Girls Softball Association can be found on their website http://hgsainc.org/, as well as their Facebook page.