Horseheads boys advance to sectional finals in OT

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys basketball team advanced to the sectional finals in a thriller on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Blue Raiders defeated second-seeded Ithaca on the road 74-73 to advance to the Section IV Class AA finals. Mopane Radcliffe knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go to give Ithaca a 73-72 lead. The Blue Raiders answered back as Grayson Woodhouse drove in and scored the go-ahead basket for Horseheads with 1.8 seconds to go. Ithaca was able to get off a shot at half court right before the buzzer but it was off the mark. Woodhouse finished with a game-high 27 points for Horseheads. “It looked like we weren’t going to make sectionals and I’m gonna tell you right now this is the most fun I think I’ve ever had. These kids will never say die and you know what we’re ready for Friday night,” said Horseheads head coach Jeff Limoncelli.

Horseheads will take on top-seeded Binghamton in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday at 8:00 p.m. at Elmira High School.

In Section IV Class C, top-seeded Watkins Glen defeated fourth-seeded Greene 63-52 in the semifinals. Third-seeded Newfield defeated second-seeded Delhi 66-54 in the other semifinal. Both games were played at SUNY Cortland. Watkins Glen and Newfield will square off in the Section IV Class C finals on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now