Horseheads boys advance to sectional finals in OT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys basketball team advanced to the sectional finals in a thriller on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Blue Raiders defeated second-seeded Ithaca on the road 74-73 to advance to the Section IV Class AA finals. Mopane Radcliffe knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 18 seconds to go to give Ithaca a 73-72 lead. The Blue Raiders answered back as Grayson Woodhouse drove in and scored the go-ahead basket for Horseheads with 1.8 seconds to go. Ithaca was able to get off a shot at half court right before the buzzer but it was off the mark. Woodhouse finished with a game-high 27 points for Horseheads. “It looked like we weren’t going to make sectionals and I’m gonna tell you right now this is the most fun I think I’ve ever had. These kids will never say die and you know what we’re ready for Friday night,” said Horseheads head coach Jeff Limoncelli.

Horseheads will take on top-seeded Binghamton in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday at 8:00 p.m. at Elmira High School.

In Section IV Class C, top-seeded Watkins Glen defeated fourth-seeded Greene 63-52 in the semifinals. Third-seeded Newfield defeated second-seeded Delhi 66-54 in the other semifinal. Both games were played at SUNY Cortland. Watkins Glen and Newfield will square off in the Section IV Class C finals on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.