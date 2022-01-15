Horseheads boys basketball tops Elmira Notre Dame

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys basketball team bounced back from a loss with a win at home on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders bounced back from a loss to Ithaca on Wednesday with a 67-57 win against Elmira Notre Dame. Horseheads took a 25-22 lead into halftime. Amauri Truax scored a game-high 23 points for the Blue Raiders and Alex Daugherty added 19 points for Horseheads. Steven Gough led the Crusaders in scoring with 19 points and Malakai Owens added 17 points for Elmira Notre Dame.

Horseheads is on the road against Elmira on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Elmira Notre Dame hosts Thomas A. Edison on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now