HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders picked up a big win on senior night on Tuesday.

The Horseheads boys lacrosse team defeated Ithaca for the second time this season 17-5 on senior night. Landen Snyder had five goals and an assist for the Blue Raiders. Dom West also scored five goals for Horseheads. Zach Cartmill scored two goals for the Little Red.

