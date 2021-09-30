Horseheads boys soccer blanks Binghamton

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys soccer team picked up a shutout win at home on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders defeated Binghamton 4-0. Jimmy Haberstroh, Joey Mucci, Trevor Howard, and Aaron Verkleeren all scored goals for Horseheads. Carson Smith made four saves in goal for the Blue Raiders for the shutout.

Check out the highlights and scores from Thursday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Elmira 1, Vestal 0

Horseheads 4, Binghamton 0

Dryden 7, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Corning 2, Union-Endicott 1

Waverly 8, Whitney Point 0

Haverling 9, Dansville 0

Maine-Endwell 4, Athens 1

Girls soccer

Haverling 3, Newark 0

Volleyball

Thomas A. Edison 3, Newfield 0

Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0