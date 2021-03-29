Horseheads boys soccer wins clash against Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads won a Section IV Class AA boys soccer clash against Corning on Monday.

The Blue Raiders defeated previously unbeaten Corning 2-0 on the road to move to 3-1 this season. Jimmy Haberstroh scored a goal for Horseheads with less than eight minutes left in the first half to give the Blue Raiders a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. A goal scored by Carter McCreary early in the second half gave Horseheads a 2-0 lead. Carson Smith made 13 saves in goal for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads is on the road against Ithaca on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Corning (3-1-1) is at Elmira on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.