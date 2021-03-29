Horseheads boys soccer wins clash against Corning

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads won a Section IV Class AA boys soccer clash against Corning on Monday.

The Blue Raiders defeated previously unbeaten Corning 2-0 on the road to move to 3-1 this season. Jimmy Haberstroh scored a goal for Horseheads with less than eight minutes left in the first half to give the Blue Raiders a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. A goal scored by Carter McCreary early in the second half gave Horseheads a 2-0 lead. Carson Smith made 13 saves in goal for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads is on the road against Ithaca on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Corning (3-1-1) is at Elmira on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now