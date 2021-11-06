Horseheads & Candor volleyball win Section IV titles

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads and Candor volleyball both repeated as sectional champs in Corning on Saturday.

Top-seeded Horseheads defeated third-seeded Ithaca in straight sets 3-0. The Blue Raiders won three close and hard fought sets against the Little Red 30-28, 25-23, 25-23. Horseheads rallied to erase an 11-point deficit in the second set. “My kids have that never die attitude. We could have folded in the first set and especially in the second set,” said Horseheads head coach Tim Crout.

Senior Madison Adams had 14 kills for the Blue Raiders. Senior Taylor Malone tallied 13 kills, 13 digs, and four aces for the Blue Raiders. Undefeated Horseheads (14-0) will play North Rockland in the Class AA state tournament in a regional semifinal on Thursday at Arlington High School.

Top-seeded Candor outlasted second-seeded and rival Tioga in five sets in a battle of closely matched teams to repeat as Section IV Class D champs. The Indians won 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20. The 2019 Class D state champs will play in a state quarterfinal next Saturday at Chenango Valley.