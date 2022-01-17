Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

Horseheads Carly Scott wins Athlete of the Week

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner made program history.

Horseheads girls basketball player Carly Scott is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior guard set a program-record earlier this season for most career 3-pointers made with 156. The record was previously held by Jillian Casey. Scott made seven 3-pointers for the Blue Raiders against St. Mary’s last month.

