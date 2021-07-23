Horseheads’ Cook, Jackson to play college baseball at Division I level

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s been a big week for the Horseheads baseball program.

Two members of the Blue Raiders have verbally committed to play college baseball at the Division I level. Horseheads catcher Jackson Cook ‘23 is headed to Missouri. Jackson will follow in his sister Kendal’s footsteps who plays for the Tigers. Henry Jackson has committed to Xavier. Jackson is a member of the class of 2024 and plays shortstop and is a pitcher for the Blue Raiders.

Cook and Jackson helped Horseheads make it to the Section IV Class AA finals this past season.