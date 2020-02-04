Horseheads, Corning girls earn wins at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads and Corning girls basketball teams both earned wins at home on Monday.

Horseheads defeated Ithaca at home 66-59. Carly Scott led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 18 points. Tess Cites scored 17 points for Horseheads and Maddie Johnson added 12 points for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads improves to 12-5 this season and are on the road against Binghamton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Corning picked up a 54-46 win at home against Binghamton. The Hawks are now 6-10 this season and are on the road against Union-Endicott on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.