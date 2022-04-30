ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders and the Hawks both shined at the Mary Testa Tournament on Saturday.

Horseheads won the Owego division title with a 12-0 win against Owego and a 7-2 win over Elmira Notre Dame. Molly Wolf was named the Tournament MVP. Wolf had two hits in both games including a two-run homer against the Crusaders. Megan Wolf went the distance for the Blue Raiders against Notre Dame and had 10 strikeouts.

Corning went 2-0 to win the Chenango Valley division. The Hawks defeated Deposit-Hancock 15-0 in game one. Ellie DeRosa went 4-for-4 with three home runs, three runs scored, and had 9 RBI’s. Corning picked up a 17-5 victory against Chenango Valley in game two. Atalyia Rijo went 3-for-5 with three home runs, three runs scored, and had six RBI’s.

Rijo was named the Tournament MVP. Rijo and DeRosa both set a program record for Corning (11-1) with three home runs in one game.