CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders won a STAC West title on the road on Wednesday.

The Horseheads baseball team defeated Corning on the road 8-5 in a STAC West tiebreaker to win a STAC West title. The Hawks took an early lead 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Aidan Chamberlain. The Blue Raiders would tie it in the second and then would plate three runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead.

Landen Burch would hit a sacrifice fly and Zack Nelson would hit an RBI single and later score on a wild pitch as Corning would come back to tie it at 4 in the third inning. Horseheads would answer back with four more runs in the top of the fourth to take an 8-4 lead and would stay in front to win a division title.

Horseheads will face Owego in the STAC semifinals on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton.