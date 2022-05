HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls lacrosse team is on a roll.

Horseheads edged Penn Yan at home on Friday 11-10 for their ninth straight win. Alexis Guzylak led the Blue Raiders in scoring with seven goals and scored the last three goals of the game for Horseheads. Brooke Sumner and Erin Christmas each added two goals and Abby May made seven saves in goal for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads hosts Union-Endicott on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on senior night.