ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Dawson Felenchak had a big game for the Saxons on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: Alfred University)

Felenchak scored a career-high five goals for the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team as they rolled past Thiel at home 22-4. The junior has eight goals and three assists this season for the Saxons. Dawson earned First Team All-League in both his junior and senior season at Horseheads.

Elmira grad Drew Cartwright added a goal and three assists for the Saxons as Alfred moved to 6-1 this season. Cartwright now has 13 goals and 11 assists in his junior season and is second on the team in points with 24.

Alfred University hosts SUNY Brockport on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.