Horseheads football defeats Elmira for the first time

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads football team made program history on the road on Saturday.

The Blue Raiders defeated Elmira for the first time since the Express became a combined team 26-8. Elmira led 8-6 after the first quarter. Riley Loomis put Horseheads in front 13-8 on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter . A 3-yard touchdown run later in the second quarter by Tim Richter gave the Blue Raiders a 20-8 lead heading into halftime. The Horseheads defense held Elmira scoreless in the second half and stopped the Express on 4th and goal from the 2-yard line in the third quarter with the score 20-8.

The Blue Raiders bounced back after falling to defending sectional champs Corning last week in their season opener 55-28. ” Bottom line just proud of these guys. These guys played their tales off. After a tough loss last week, really came back to practice this week and refocused and worked their tale off and it showed out here today,” said Horseheads head coach Kevin Hillman.

Check out the highlights and scoreboard from Saturday listed below.

High School football

Horseheads 26, Elmira 8

Tioga 40, Dryden 6

Volleyball

Corning 3, Johnson City 0

Horseheads 3, Maine-Endwell 2

Women’s ice hockey

Elmira College 6, Chatham 0