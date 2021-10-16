Horseheads football wins on the road while Edison falls to Groton, plus Saturday scores

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – It was a rainy Saturday in the Twin Tiers, but that did not stop local high school sports teams from playing.

The Horseheads Blue Raiders football team took a trip Binghamton to take on the Patriots. Horseheads was once again led by the efforts of running back Riley Loomis who helped the Blue Raiders to a 28-12 win over Binghamton. The win now puts the Blue Raiders at 5-1 on the season and sets up a major match up next Friday. 17th ranked Horseheads will host unbeaten and 16th ranked Union-Endicott in their new stadium under the lights, in a game that will decide the Class A regular season title. In addition to the excitement, the game will be Senior Night for Horseheads, Friday at 7 p.m.

In 8-Man Football the Edison Spartans looked to get back in the win column as they hosted undefeated Groton on Homecoming. The two teams battled in a rain soaked game with the Groton Indians winning 62-0.

Check out your local scoreboard from Saturday’s action.

NTL Football

Sayre 20 – Northwest 30

CSFL Football

Army 19 – Mansfield 11

NCAA Division III Field Hockey

Mansfield 2 – Frostburg State 0

Elmira College Soccer

Nazareth 1 – Elmira College (Men’s) 0

Utica 1 – Elmira College (Women’s) 0

IAC Championship Soccer

Marathon 2 -Odessa-Montour 0 – Girl’s Small School Title Game

Lansing 2 – SVEC 1 – Boy’s Large School Title Game

For more updates and scores follow 18 Sports on air and online at mytwintiers.com/sports.