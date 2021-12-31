Horseheads Gary Cramer & Alabama football headed back to national championship game

ARLINGTON, T.X. (WETM) – Horseheads graduate Gary Cramer is headed back to the national championship game with reigning national champs Alabama.

#1 Alabama defeated #4 Cincinnati 27-6 in a College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday in Arlington, Texas. The Crimson Tide led 17-3 at halftime and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for Alabama. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 204 yards for the Crimson Tide.

Since 2005, Cramer has been the life football coach at the University of Alabama. Cramer has helped the program earn six national titles in his run under head coach Nick Saban and staff.

Alabama (13-1) will face the winner of the other semifinal between #3 Michigan and #2 Georgia in the CFP National Championship on Monday, January 10th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana at 8:00 p.m.