Horseheads girls & Corning boys basketball pick up wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls and Corning boys basketball teams both picked up wins at home on Monday.

Horseheads defeated Waverly at home 60-47. Sophia Bonnell poured in 24 points for the Blue Raiders. Carly Scott added 20 points for Horseheads and connected on six three-pointers.

Corning moved to 4-0 this season with a 69-36 win at home against Haverling. Isaiah Henderson scored a game-high 19 points for the Hawks. Landen Burch added 11 points and seven rebounds for Corning. Keefer Calkins had seven points and six rebounds for the Rams.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.