Horseheads girls defeat 11th-ranked Elmira in Hoop for a Cure game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls basketball picked up a big win on Saturday and helped raise money for a great cause.

The Blue Raiders defeated 11th-ranked Elmira on the road 55-47 in the Hoop for a Cure game. Horseheads led 25-13 at the half. Emma Romanski led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 15 points. Megan Wolf added 11 points and Carly Scott scored 10 points for Horseheads. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 16 points for the Express. Megan Fedor added 15 points for Elmira.

The fierce rivals on the court teamed up to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes. Each athlete wore special warm-up shirts. Each team will sell those shirts with proceeds going to the JDRF One Walk at Elmira College this spring. Both programs have been affected by this condition. The Express family suffered a major loss in 2017 when Delmar Fisher, father of 2020 grad Kiara Fisher, tragically passed away from complications to Type 1 Diabetes. Romanski and multiple athletes at Horseheads have been afflicted with Type 1 Diabetes.

The two programs will partner together at their next meeting at Horseheads on January 18th.