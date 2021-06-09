Horseheads girls lacrosse wins fourth straight sectional title

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls lacrosse team finished their season by winning their fourth straight sectional title on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Blue Raiders defeated second-seeded Vestal 10-4 in the Section IV Class B finals. After not having a season last year due to the pandemic the Blue Raiders say it feels good to end the season as sectional champs. “It’s a great feeling to win four times in a row and especially because we missed last season,” said Horseheads senior midfielder Michaela Elston.

Goalie Abby May was impressive in goal for Horseheads and the Blue Raiders held the Golden Bears to four goals. “Abby made some big saves in crucial times when we needed them today and then some defensive stops where we got ground balls and transitioned the ball out of there”, said Horseheads head coach Jen Guzylak.

With no state tournament this year Horseheads finishes their season with a record of 10-4.