Horseheads girls outlast Elmira in double overtime

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads girls basketball team picked up their first win against Elmira in five years on Tuesday in a thriller.

The Blue Raiders outlasted the Express on the road in double overtime 72-69. Elmira trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter but would rally to force overtime. Jenna Granger led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 20 points and Kellie Zoerb added 14 for Horseheads. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 23 points for the Express. Ellie Clearwater added 17 points for Elmira.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Watkins Glen 77, Thomas A. Edison 54

Girls basketball

Elmira Notre Dame 61, Spencer-Van Etten 27
Tioga 46, Odessa-Montour 41
Waverly 62, Owego 31

