HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Girl’s Softball Association is looking for teams to fill their Horseheads Girl’s Summer Blast Tournament this July.

The Horseheads Girl’s Summer Blast Tournament will take place July 21st through 23rd at the Holding Point in Horseheads. Multiple tournaments for the 12u through 18 and above divisions will be played within the July weekend. The tournament is open to all ages, as long as the player signs a waiver.

The Horseheads Girl’s Softball Association is encouraging any team who wishes to play to register for the tournament. Registration is $400 per team, plus a $55 Pay at Plate per game, to cover umpire fees. All proceeds from the Summer Blast Tournament will go toward tournament costs, upkeep of HGSA facilities, and supporting the new HGSA 18 and older division for the 2024 season. Team registration information for the Horseheads Summer Blast Tournament can be found at this link: https://tourneymachine.com/Public/mobile/webapp/index.aspx?IDTournament=h2022101516045401928bffd5a3cc749.

The Horseheads Girl’s Softball Association hopes to see teams join the 2023 Summer Blast Tournament from any surrounding area and are not limiting the tournament to just the Twin Tiers.

For more information on the Horseheads Girl’s Summer Blast Tournament and HGSA, visit the HGSA website and social media pages.

Horseheads Girl’s Softball Association website: http://www.hgsainc.org/.

Horseheads Girl’s Softball Association Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horseheadsgirlssoftballassociation.

18 Sports caught up with the HGSA about their new 18+ softball division last month: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/horseheads-girls-softball-association-to-debut-18-and-up-league/.