Horseheads grad Cook makes first career start at Missouri

CATHEDRAL CITY, C.A. (WETM) – Former Horseheads softball standout Kendal Cook made her first career start for Division I Missouri on Saturday.

Cook started in right field and went 1-for-3 for the 18th-ranked Tigers in a 5-0 win against New Mexico at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The freshman also started in their second game of the day in right field and went 0-for-2 in an 11-7 win against California.

Cook earned first-team all-state honors at Horseheads as a junior after batting .558 with 31 RBI’s and three home runs. Cook was a nominee for the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year Award in New York State and helped the Blue Raiders win a Section IV Class AA title in 2018.

Missouri is now 12-4 this season.