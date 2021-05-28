Horseheads grad Garrette Briggs named All-American

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Garrette Briggs received All-American honors on Friday.

The senior midfielder/face-off specialist was named a Division III All-American honorable mention by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. Briggs finished his career with the Saxons as a four-time All-Empire 8 selection. The Horseheads grad finished third nationally this season with a .775 face-off percentage.

Briggs finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in ground balls with 463.

(Photos courtesy: gosaxons.com)