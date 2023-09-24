AURORA, N.Y. (WETM) – One Horseheads grad earned a statement finish at the NYS Mid-Amateur Golf Championship.

(Photo/Video Courtesy: New York State Golf Association)

Horseheads grad Sean Paul Owen made his debut in the NYS Mid-Amateur Golf Championship this weekend, finishing runner-up. Owen shot even par, with a 3 day total score of 216 (71, 73, 72) at the Crag Burn Golf Club in Aurora, New York. Representing the Corning Country Club, the Horseheads grad stormed out of the gates, holding 2nd place at the end of all 3 rounds and leading 3rd place by 4 strokes. Owen finished behind the 3-day leader and eventual back-to-back champion Billy Hanes (-7).

Although Owen impressed at this year’s Mid-Amateur Championship, the local did not play golf competitively until college. The standout athlete long enjoyed golf, but excelled in soccer, basketball, and lacrosse at Horseheads High School. Owen played 3 seasons of Blue Raiders soccer, captaining the team in his senior year. On the court, the 3-sport athlete was a standout player for 5 years between varsity and JV. In addition, Owen played 3 years of lacrosse at the JV level for the Blue Raiders. To cap off his time in Horseheads, Owen was named Horseheads High School Athlete of the Year in 2015.

Sean Paul Owen on the court for Horseheads Blue Raiders Basketball in 2015.

Following the high school success, Owen attended SUNY Oswego and made his competitive golf debut as a sophomore. The jump to golf competition paid dividends for Owen. After podium finishes in 2016, the standout athlete delivered wins at the 2017 Elmira College Fall Invitational and the Oswego State Fall Invite. As a senior, Owen finished first 3 times and turned in impressive performances at the Empire 8 Spring and Fall Championships. The Horseheads native wrapped up his Lakers career with several accolades including; Empire 8 Player of the Year, All-Empire 8 First Team, Golf Coaches Association of America All-Mid-Atlantic Region, and 5-time Oswego State Male Athlete of the Week.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on Sean Paul Owen, as he continues his golf career.