Horseheads’ Guzylak & Packard make college plans

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Horseheads student-athletes made their college plans official on Friday.

Alexis Guzylak signed her national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Division II Bloomsburg University. Guzylak led Horseheads in goals and assists last season and helped the Blue Raiders win their fourth straight sectional title. She says Bloomsburg felt like the perfect fit. “I got to meet some of the players that play there now and the coach and I just really hit it off when I first met them and I just knew,” said Guzylak.

Olivia Packard signed to play college softball at UMass. Packard is a catcher for the Blue Raiders and will join her sister Abby at UMass. Olivia thanked everyone after the signing who helped her get to the Division I level. “I am just so grateful to everybody who helped me along the way. All of my coaches, teammates, teachers, and especially my family who have pushed me to be the best I can be,” said Packard.