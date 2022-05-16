HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge game for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads lacrosse player Alexis Guzylak is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Guzylak scored seven goals for Horseheads in an 11-10 win at home against Penn Yan. It was the ninth straight win for the reigning four-time Section IV Class B champs. The senior has committed to play college lacrosse for Bloomsburg University.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.