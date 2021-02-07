Horseheads’ Jillian Casey has big first half in Quinnipiac win

HAMDEN, C.T (WETM) – Horseheads grad Jillian Casey had her biggest game of the season for the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team on Sunday.

The freshman guard scored all eight of her points in the first half as the Bobcats completed a two-game series sweep at home against Monmouth 53-38. Casey scored her first career basket for the Bobcats in the first quarter and went 2-3 from the 3-point line in the first half.

Quinnipiac improved to 9-5 this season with the win and host a two-game series against Fairfield beginning on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

