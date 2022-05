HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders captured two JV STAC titles on Thursday.

The Horseheads JV softball team won a STAC title with a 10-1 win against Union-Endicott. Matti Johnston threw a 2-hitter and struck out seven for the Blue Raiders. Alexa Malay had three RBI’s for Horseheads who finish their season at an undefeated 14-0.

The Horseheads JV baseball team captured a STAC title with an 8-2 win over Owego. The Blue Raiders also finish their season undefeated with a record of 12-0.