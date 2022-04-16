SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.V. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Lacey O’Donnell reached a career milestone at Mansfield University on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: gomounties.com)

O’Donnell reached 100 career hits for the Mansfield University softball team in game two of a doubleheader at Shepherd University. O’Donnell singled through the left side during her final at-bat in game two to reach 100 career hits. The senior outfielder leads the team with a .338 (23-for-68) batting average this season. It took Lacey just 87 games to reach the century mark in career hits.

The Mountaineers lost both games of the doubleheader 6-1 and 10-0. Mansfield (5-18) returns to action on Friday when they host a doubleheader against Bloomsburg on Senior Day at 2:30 p.m.