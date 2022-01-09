Horseheads lacrosse player Casey Klossner commits to Manhattan College

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) -A member of the Horseheads boys lacrosse team has made plans to play college lacrosse at the Division I level.

Horseheads senior midfielder Casey Klossner has committed to play college lacrosse at the Division I level for Manhattan College. The Jaspers are members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Casey helped the Blue Raiders make it to the sectional finals last season. Klossner scored three goals for Horseheads in the Section IV Class B championship game against Vestal last season.