Horseheads lacrosse player Casey Klossner commits to Manhattan College

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) -A member of the Horseheads boys lacrosse team has made plans to play college lacrosse at the Division I level.

Horseheads senior midfielder Casey Klossner has committed to play college lacrosse at the Division I level for Manhattan College. The Jaspers are members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Casey helped the Blue Raiders make it to the sectional finals last season. Klossner scored three goals for Horseheads in the Section IV Class B championship game against Vestal last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now