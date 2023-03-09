ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Little League is looking for more players in 2023.

Horseheads Little League is holding sign-ups from now until March 17 online and then March 18 at the Finger Lakes Falcons practice facility at The Arnot Mall. Ages for the league start at age four and run through age 12 from tee ball through the major league.

Tee ball and coach pitch leagues are $60 per player to register and minor/major league is $80. For complete online registration, please visit Horseheads Little League’s page here: https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1421433

For further questions and/or information you can email the league at horseheads.ll.baseball@gmail.com.