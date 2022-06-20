HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The captain of the Blue Raiders is headed to a Division III men’s lacrosse powerhouse.

(Photo courtesy: @HorseheadsLax)

Horseheads captain and member of the Class of 2023 Marshall Winkky has committed to play college lacrosse for RIT. The Tigers are the reigning back-to-back D3 national champs. Winkky will join Corning Grad Seth Grottenthaler at RIT, who scored a goal for the Tigers in their 12-10 victory over Union in the national title game.

Winkky helped the Blue Raiders go 11-5 this past season and Horseheads made it to the sectional finals.