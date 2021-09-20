Horseheads’ Riley Loomis wins Athlete of the Week

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Our first Athlete of the Week of the school year helped his team open up their new stadium with a win.

The first Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week of the school year is Horseheads football player Riley Loomis. The senior running back scored three touchdowns to help the Blue Raiders debut their new stadium with a 20-0 win against Vestal in their home opener under the lights. Loomis received 75 percent of the total votes.

