Horseheads’ Riley Loomis wins Fall Male MVP

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes have been counted and our Fall Male MVP had a big season on the gridiron for the Blue Raiders.

Horseheads running back Riley Loomis has been voted the 18 Sports Fall Male MVP. The senior had a big season on the ground for the Blue Raiders rushing for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns. The safety was also a threat on defense recording 59 tackles and an interception.

Loomis won the Ernie Davis Award for the fall 2021 season last week. The award is given to the best High School football player in Chemung County both on and off of the field. Loomis became the fourth consecutive Horseheads player to win the award.