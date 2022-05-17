HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big day for the Blue Raiders on Tuesday.
Horseheads High School held a national letter of intent college signing ceremony at the auditorium on Tuesday. 11 student-athletes signed to play at the Division I or II level. The signees included three members of the boys and girls lacrosse teams.
A full list of the 11 members of the Blue Raiders that signed their national letter of intent are listed below.
Division I
Casey Klossner – men’s lacrosse, Manhattan College
Elise Johnson – women’s swimming, Wagner College
Samantha Woodworth – cross country/track, United States Naval Academy
Patrick Carpenter – men’s lacrosse, St. Bonaventure University
Eva Koratsis – softball, Fordham University
Jordyn Robinson – women’s lacrosse, Winthrop University
Division II
Abbey Kamas – women’s lacrosse, Daemen University
Erin Christmas – women’s lacrosse, Saint Anselm College
Taylor Malone – volleyball, Kutztown University
Nate Tenbus – men’s soccer, Gannon University
Matthew Baker – men’s lacrosse, Le Moyne College