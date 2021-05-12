Horseheads signs eight to the next level

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day for eight Horseheads Blue Raider student-athletes.

In a socially-distanced signing, eight of the top Horseheads competitors signed the dotted line to play sports at the next level. With information courtesy of Horseheads High School, take a look at the student-athletes who made it all official on Wednesday.

Abigail Christmas – Saint Anselm College (Div II), Lacrosse

Scholarship: Athletic/Academic

From Coach Jennifer Guzylak:

Abby has a passion for lacrosse and is very dedicated to making herself a better lacrosse player. Over the course of her lacrosse career here at Horseheads, Abby has had many accomplishments including being a four-year varsity starter and winning two sectional championships. Abby was selected for the 2nd team all section for midfield in 2019. This season she is one of the captains for our team. In addition, Abby is a member of the Monster Elite travel lacrosse club out of Rochester, NY and she was a participant in the Under Armor All-American and Women’s Professional Lacrosse League tournaments.

Seth Conway – George Mason University (Div I), Golf

Scholarship: Athletic/Academic

From Coach Ed Browning:

Seth has had a tremendous golf career at Horseheads. He has qualified for the top spot in the Horseheads lineup for every single match. His stroke average was below par for the last season that we were able to participate in. This includes a 32 that he shot on August 30th, at Hiawatha Links which equaled the nine-hole High School scoring record for this venue. His final hole birdie allowed Horseheads to escape with a one stroke victory over Vestal. Seth finished that season by winning individual medalist honors at both the Section IV Class A Championship and STAC Championship with tremendous rounds of 68 and 73 respectively while leading Horseheads to team victories in both.

Seth has a tremendous work ethic and will practice or play nearly every day of the week. He has outstanding focus on the golf course and has been a great role model for the other players on the team. Seth displays an uncommon mental toughness and is a tremendous competitor on the golf course. I wish Seth the very best as he continues his golf career at George Mason University.

Nathan Ham – The College of Saint Rose (Div II), Lacrosse

Scholarship: Athletic/Academic

From Coach Jason Neubauer:

Nate has been on Varsity since his 10th grade year and has been a starter ever since. Nate started his career as an attackman where we needed him to play in 2019, and he scored 22 goals and 11 assists for 33 points, to go along with 40 ground balls in 17 varsity games.

“This will be my third year as Nate’s head coach. I have watched Nate develop from the Horseheads Youth Lacrosse Club to the Varsity, and after making the switch to midfield in 2020, I can say he has developed into one of the best two-way players in the entire section. Nate does a lot for our team and our program, and we are looking forward to getting one more season with him before he goes off to the next level. I wish Nate good luck at Saint Rose next year; I know he will make us all proud!”

Zachary Locke – Southern Wesleyan University, SC (Div II), Golf

Scholarship: Athletic/Academic

From Coach Ed Browning:

Zach has established himself as one of the best golfers to come through the Horseheads program in the past 25 years. Golfing at the top of the Horseheads lineup consistently over the past several seasons, Zach and fellow Senior co-captain Seth Conway have established themselves as the best 1-2 combination in Section IV golf and perhaps the entire state. Zach has displayed amazing consistency throughout his entire career and is a determined competitor. His mental toughness is one of his greatest strengths as well as his ability to execute a variety of different golf shots throughout the entire course. His calm, yet focused approach to golf will serve him well as takes his talents south to compete for Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina. I wish Zach all the best and much success as he continues his golfing journey.

Lindsay McCawley – Southern Connecticut State University (Div II), Swimming

Scholarship: Athletic/Academic

From Coach Megan Janeski

For Lindsay it all started 10 years ago, and what a 10 years of swimming it’s been for her. She has been a varsity swimmer for 5 years, with all five of those years also being a member of the state swimming team as well. During her varsity career she has had several sectional champion swims under her belt. In 2018 Lindsay was the 100 breaststroke sectional champion. She then went on the following year to begin her reign as the sectional champion in the 500 freestyle from 2019 to 2021, along with adding the 200 freestyle sectional champion in 2020/ 2021. To end Lindsay’s last varsity season she helped lead her team to become the 2021 Section IV Class A Champions, with Lindsay being sectional champion in all four of her swimming events. Not only his Lindsay a sectional champion, but she has also made state cuts with her swimming career. Lindsay was ranked 25th in New York state for her 200 freestyle and her 500 freestyle as well. The accomplishments Lindsay has made amaze us all, but it’s not only her tremendous swimming and athletic ability that floor us. Lindsay is a role model for all and has a smile and positive attitude that brings all her teammates up. Southern Connecticut State University will be gaining not only a wonderful athlete but a phenomenal person as well.

Ryan Scott – Mansfield University (Div II), Baseball

Scholarship: Athletic/Academic

From Coach Jeff Limoncelli:

Sports Played/Position – Varsity Football/Quarterback and Defensive Back (2019-2021); Varsity Basketball/Point Guard (2019-2021); Varsity Baseball/Outfield (2019-2021); Seneca All-Stars Baseball Team / Second Base and Outfield (2015-2021). Finished 5-1 in Varsity Football this past spring (2021); Three-time STAC Champion in Baseball (2017-19); Sectional Runner-Up in Basketball (2020); WETM Athlete of the Week (2021); WENY Play of the Week-Three Separate Times (2021); Character Award, Section 4 (2020)-Two Student/Athletes Per School Receive The Award; All-Conference Football-Defensive Back (2019); 2020-21 Ernie Davis Award Nominee (Winner announced on May 24th); Volunteer-Food Bank of Horseheads (2020-2021); Volunteer-Challenger Baseball (2018-2020); Volunteer-Horseheads Baseball Camp (2019, 2021); Volunteer-Josh Palmer Basketball Clinic (2019-2020); Volunteer-Wings of Eagles (2021)

Career Goals: Major in Business Administration/Sports Management. Ryan’s goal is to become a financial advisor or active in the field of sports (marketing, advertising, etc.)

Kennidi TenEyck – Florida Southern College (Div II), Swimming

Scholarship: Academic

From Coach Megan Janeski:

Kennidi has been a member of the Varsity Swimming Team for the past five years but was a swimmer long before that. Since Kennidi has been a member of the varsity swim team, she has many wonderful accomplishments as an athlete. This year Kennidi swam tremendously. She made her New York state cuts in five events this year, 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 50 freestyle. Kennidi also has quite a few sectional champion swims, her 200 freestyle relay, her 200 medley relay, and Kennidi was also sectional champion this year in her 100 breaststroke. Not only was Kennidi’s senior year for her individual events phenomenal, she also helped lead her team to be the 2021 Sectional Champions. For all five of Kennidi’s years on the varsity swim team she has also been a member of the New York state swim team. In 2018 and 2019 Kennidi took 18th place in New York state for her 100 breaststroke and was a member of the 200 free relay team at states taking 5th place overall in the state. Kennidi is a well-rounded talented swimmer who also works extremely hard. Kennidi has a very strong-willed spirit that keeps all her teammates going during the hardest of times. Florida Southern College is so very lucky to be gaining such a talented, hard working, strong willed athlete and the sweetest most kindhearted person.

Parker Winkky-Wade – SUNY Albany (Div I), Lacrosse

Scholarship: Athletic

From Coach Jason Neubauer:

Parker was called up to Varsity part way through his freshman season and has been a starter on attack since then. He has scored 60 goals and 52 assists for 112 points in only 29 varsity games. He was 1st-Team All-League Attack in our last season of competition (2019) and led our team in points.

“This will by my fourth season as Parker’s head coach. I have watched Parker grow in our program from the Horseheads Youth Lacrosse Club to the Varsity, and I can say he is one of the most talented players our program has ever seen. He is one of the most versatile players in the section, and I am very much looking forward to coaching him in his senior year and watch him grow as a leader on and off the field. I wish him good luck at SUNY Albany next year, as I know he will make Horseheads proud at the next level.”