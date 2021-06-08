Horseheads softball defeats Elmira in sectional semifinals

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads softball team will play for a sectional title on Thursday.

The second-seeded Blue Raiders defeated third-seeded Elmira 11-4 at home on Tuesday in the Section IV Class AA semifinals. Eva Koratsis went 3-for-4, hit a home run, scored three runs, and have five RBI’s for Horseheads. Molly Wolf also went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Blue Raiders with a run scored and two RBI’s. Virginia commit and Elmira senior Sarah Coon went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI’s for the Express.

Horseheads (9-3) will be on the road against top-seeded Corning (9-1) in the Section IV Class AA finals on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Baseball

(7) Lansing 3, (2) Elmira Notre Dame 2 – Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(4) Trumansburg 10, (5) Thomas A. Edison 1 – Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(2) Waverly 9, (7) Dryden 1 – Section IV Class B quarterfinals